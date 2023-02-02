Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of CM’s Girl Child Scheme

CHENNAI: The State government has made it mandatory to furnish Aadhaar number to avail the benefits of Chief Minister's Girl Child Protection Scheme.

The State Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department has issued a GO insisting that an eligible individual desirous of availing incentive under the scheme is required to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or under Aadhaar verification.

A GO issued by Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, principal secretary to the state social welfare and women empowerment department on January 25, said that an eligible individual who does not possess an Aadhaar number or has not enrolled for Aadhaar yet, shall be required to make application for Aadhaar enrolment subject to the consent of her parents, before registering for the scheme.

The GO issued in pursuance of the section of the Aadhaar (Targeted delivery of financial and other subsidies, benefits Services) Act, 2016, provides for extending assistance to the beneficiaries on production of Aadhaar enrolment identification slip or copy of the request made for Aadhaar or on production of passport, bank passbook or PAN card or ration card among the ten valid documents under the scheme till the time of Aadhaar is assigned to them.

The department has instructed district Collectors to facilitate Aadhaar enrolment facilities at convenient locations in case of beneficiaries unable to enroll for Aadhaar due to non-availability of centers within their vicinity.

Under the CM's Girl Child Protection Scheme, the State Social Welfare Department provides Rs 50,000 each, which is deposited in the name of the girl child as fixed deposit with the Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, for a family of one girl child.

In the case of families with two girl children, Rs 25,000 each is deposited in the names of the two girl children as fixed deposit with the same corporation and the copy of the FD receipts are given to the family of the girl children.