4 held for murdering speech-impaired Karnataka youth over love affair

COIMBATORE: Four persons, who kidnapped a speech-impaired youth and murdered him over a love affair, were arrested by Hosur Town police in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. The accused, John Basha (36), Sadiq (45), Wajith (25) and Mohammed Ali (28) had abducted Salman Khan (23), a Karnataka native. He was in love with a girl. When the girl’s family arranged her marriage, he stopped it by sending photos of their happy moments to the bridegroom’s family. Meanwhile, Salman Khan went missing on January 10 and later his body was found in a lake in Karnataka. The police arrested the four persons, while two others Srikanth, (36) and Kamalesan (28) surrendered.