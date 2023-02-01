Teachers too to have annual foreign trip
CHENNAI: After taking government school students abroad, the School Education Department is now planning to take teachers and officials, too, for such trips annually.
Last year, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi took 68 Class 11 students of government schools, who performed well in a State-level online quiz competition, on a four-day educational tour to Sharjah and Dubai.
A senior official told DT Next that the government has decided to offer foreign tours for teachers as well. “Similarly, the best-performing officials from the department will also be sent on foreign trips,” he added.
A detailed selection method to choose the best teachers and officials would be derived and a selection committee comprising senior officials would be constituted, the official said. In the case of teachers, attendance, punctuality, and teaching method that would enable students to perform well are likely to be taken into consideration for the selection. “The headmasters will send the list of best teachers,” he said.
“All the nominees will be thoroughly scrutinised before coming out with the final list,” the official added. For the officials, the selection would be based on the best outcome while discharging their duties.
While more than 20 teachers are likely to be shortlisted, the number of officials to be shortlisted would be decided later, he said.
A separate panel would be formed to select the ideal foreign destination. After selecting the country, the panel would pay a visit to organise an exchange programme with the institutions that would share achievements with the visitors.
“A detailed foreign trip plan is being prepared to be submitted to the State government soon. Changes will be made according to the government’s decision, the official said, adding that a separate fund for the foreign trip programme for teachers and officials would be allocated in the State budget.
