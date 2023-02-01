Results will be shocker to DMK, says Annamalai
TIRUCHY: The Erode East bypoll results would certainly bring shock to DMK and its allies, said BJP state president K Annamalai here on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters here, Annamalai said, the popularity of Chief Minister MK Stalin has been declining month after month and as per the India Today’s survey in August 2020, CM Stalin had 60 per cent of people’s support while in January 26, it declined to 44 per cent.
“No other CM has lost this volume of faith in a span of six months and by 2024, the figure will be less than 24 per cent,” he predicted.
Meanwhile, the state BJP chief said that the results of Erode East bypoll will be a shocker to DMK and its allies. The ruling DMK would spend huge money to win the by-election and show their power, but the NDA would tactically counter their strategy.
The people would soon forget the bypoll. But, we are preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he added.
Claiming that the people and several NGOs have opposed the pen memorial on seashore, Annamalai said, the BJP would join hands with the opposers until the project was dropped.
