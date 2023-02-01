Jaya’s brother, claims man; seeks 50% share

late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa
When the petition by J Vasudevan (83) was placed before it to decide whether it could be entertained, the Master Court of the High Court directed Deepa and Deepak to file responses on the plea’s maintainability.
CHENNAI: A man claiming to be step-brother and the only legal heir of the late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa moved the Madras High Court seeking a 50 per cent share in her properties.

Vasudevan claimed he was Jayaram’s son through his first wife, while Jaya and Jayaram were born to the second wife. After Jayaram’s death, he was Jaya’s only direct legal heir as per Hindu Succession Act, 1956, he claimed, and sought the court to quash the 2020 order declaring Deepa and Deepak as legal heirs.

When he and his mother filed a suit seeking alimony from Jayaram in 1950 in a court in Mysuru, he arrayed Jaya and Jayakumar among the respondents, he claimed.

