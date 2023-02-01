CISF, police to hold joint anti-terrorist, anti-hijack attacks drill
TIRUCHY: The aerodrome committee meeting of Tiruchy international airport was held here on Tuesday. The meeting decided to conduct joint drill of anti-terrorist attack and anti-hijack attack.
The meeting of the committee was chaired by Tiruchy City Commissioner of police M Sathyapriya, in which an elaborate discussion was made on airport protection. The Police Commissioner, who is also the chairperson of the committee asked the officials to ensure safety of the passengers and initiate proper checking of the passengers and assured to provide adequate strength of cops at the police outpost at the entrance and exit points.
Subsequently, it was decided to organise a joint drill on anti-hijack and anti-terrorist attacks by both the CISF and local police, which would be helpful to everyone.
Airport Director P Subramani, members from various forces and departments participated in the meeting.
