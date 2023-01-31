OPS meets cadre to explore legal options
CHENNAI: All eyes are on Supreme Court as the rank and file of n the feuding AIADMK factions are eagerly waiting for the apex court to hear a plea filed by former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on February 3.
It was a fallout of the Supreme Court’s decision to take up the plea of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami against the Election Commission of India. EPS, in his plea, has stated that the ECI refused to acknowledge his signature as AIADMK’s interim general secretary and denied the party’s ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol ahead of the bypoll to Erode East constituency.
Citing the July 11 general council meeting, EPS urged the Apex Court to direct the ECI to abolish the post of coordinator that was held by OPS. Following this, the SC directed the ECI and OPS, party to the case, to submit their response on February 3.
Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Monday held a meeting with his supporter and joint coordinator R Vaithilingam, a former minister, and Alangulam MLA Paul Manoj Pandian at his city residence.
Sources in the OPS camp said that their leader held a meeting with R Vaithilingam and Manoj Pandian to explore the legal provisions and prepare a strong response to counter EPS.
In a related development, the BJP has invited alliance parties to discuss the upcoming Budget session. Interestingly, Lok Sabha MP OP Ravindranath, son of ousted AIADMK leader OPS was invited to the high-level BJP leaders’ meeting. The invitation to Ravindranath also created a sense of disappointment among the followers of EPS.
“We are confident of getting a favourable order as well as the symbol for the bypoll. OPS has been trying his best to create trouble for us and demoralise the party cadres, but he will not succeed,” said a senior leader, preferring anonymity.
