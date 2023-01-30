Six more arrested for death of four in crane crash at temple festival
RANIPET: Nemili police on Monday registered cases and arrested 6 more in connection with the death of four persons due to crane which was carrying devotees on its boom crashed at a temple festival on January 22. It may be recalled that the crane was carrying devotees who were fulfilling their vows at the Draupadi Amman Temple at Kiaveedhi village in Nemili taluk. When the devotees attempted to garland the deity, which was being taken on a procession the crane attempting to move them toppled when it tried to navigate a potholed stretch resulting in four deaths. Police had already arrested crane driver Murugan of Panapakakam immediately. Based on continued investigation, police registered cases against crane owner Arun (27) and temple festival committee members Satish (21), Padayappa (24), Ramdas (32), Kannan (28) and Kalaivanan (26) on Monday, sources revealed.
