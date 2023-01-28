Naan Mudhalvan scheme extended to Arts & Science colleges students
CHENNAI: In a bid to bridge the gap in academia-industry linkage, the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme has been extended to benefit over 4.5 lakh Arts and Science College students across Tamil Nadu.
The DMK government’s flagship scheme is currently giving training to 3 lakh Engineering students. The scheme is expected to ensure that all 7.5 lakh students secure employment commensurate with their educational qualifications and are industry-ready by the time they complete their studies.
“Total enrollment of the students is 12 lakh,” a senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next.
The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), the nodal agency, involved to develop the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme has already engaged three lakh engineering students to take up various courses under the programme.
“We offer skills to the students in Information Technology, Personality Development, Competitive exams, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Manufacturing, Banking and Finance, Languages, Green energy, Chemical Engineering, Logistics, Electrical, and Electronics Engineering,” he added.
Stating that at present, the jobs were offered to the trained students in nine sectors, including construction, leather, automotive and banking, financial and insurance services, the official said “very soon, additional 20 sectors, including furniture and fittings, media and entertainment, tourism and hospitality, telecom, gems and jewelry, handicrafts and carpets, mining, paint and plumbing and in the power sector would be added.”
The official said that expression of Interest has been invited from firms, industry and institutions to act as training partner to impart skill training to the youth of Engineering, Polytechnic, Arts and Science Colleges, and ITI’s under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ programme.
“In addition, it was also planned to provide mentorship programmes that could bring out the potential of every student while helping them reach the heights they deserve,” he said adding, “it is an opportunity for those who wish to be the catalyst of change and through the mentorship programme, students can meet, interact and learn from mentors, who are leaders in their field.”
Similarly, the official said, “organising hackathons for the students will give an opportunity to be in close touch with industry leaders, expert coders, venture capitalists and many other stalwarts of the tech industry”.
“They can pitch new ideas, create networks as well as attract funding for their start-ups,” he said adding “more than 200 mentors will be engaged.”
The official said ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ short film festival has been organised to make a film on several topics, including the importance of skill development at an early age in school education, how digitizing traditional skills could help and imparting employable skills for harnessing the power of youth towards building the nation.
