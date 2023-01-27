‘MNM to merge with Cong’ says website hacked by miscreants

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam on Friday said that its website has been hacked by miscreants who had posted a statement alleging the merger of Kamal Haasan's party with Congress.

"The official website of the MNM has been hacked by the miscreants. We will give the appropriate response without any fear to the misdeeds of those who oppress democratic forces," MNM tweeted.

The statement posted by the hackers, which has since been removed, said that the parties would be merged on January 30, marking the day on which Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by Hindutva ideologue Nathuram Godse in New Delhi in 1948.

The hacking of the website comes days after his party decided to back DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate and senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan in the Erode East Assembly by-poll. Ever since Haasan took part in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, there has been speculation that the MNM is likely to be in the same alliance as the Congress in the ensuing 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, the MNM general secretary and Erode (East) by-poll in charge of party A. Arunachalam met TNCC president KS Alagiri and discussed election strategies with him.