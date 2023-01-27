‘Jallikattu deaths could have been avoided using rubber bushes’

CHENNAI: Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) nodal officer for Jallikattu Dr SK Mittal said if the rubber bushes were placed on the horns of bulls participating in the Jallikattu events, the loss of precious lives in the last two weeks could have been avoided.

"Bushes would help reduce 90% of the injuries caused by the bulls to the tamers and spectators," he said, reiterating the need to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures for the Jallikattu as the Supreme Court is yet to deliver its final verdict challenging Jallikattu.

The video appeal made by Mittal comes amid the death of at least five persons, including bull tamers, spectators and a minor during the Jallikattu and Manjuvirattu events, held across the State in January this year. Ever since the ban on Jallikattu was lifted in 2017, as many as 88 persons including tamers, bull owners and spectators were killed.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Mittal appealed to the District Collectors, police personnel, Animal Husbandry officials and organisers of the Jallikattu events to strictly follow the standard operating procedures for the bull taming events. "It is time to regulate and monitor hundreds of Jallikattu events to be held till May 31 this year. You all know the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court is watching all our activities and the final judgement (on the petition challenging Jallikattu) is yet to come," he warned.

On bull registration, he said that it should be done by the Animal Husbandry officials, not by the organisers, preferably online. He said that the number of bulls participating in the event should be restricted based on the duration of the event considering 60 bulls per hour and a maximum of 480 bulls for eight hours. "However, sometimes it is crossing 1000 bulls in an event. It is highly objectionable," he said.

Transportation of animals should be done as per the transport of animals rules under the PCA Act and Motor Vehicles Act, he said, adding that the police should bookcases against the violators strictly. "Bull holding area should be as prescribed in the SOP. It should have proper arrangements for water and fodder and veterinarians. The bull's horns should be put with bushes at the bull holding area itself and it should be checked," he said. He added that the bulls should be let into the arena only after the medical check-up. "If we follow all the rules, we will be able to make Jallikattu events cruelty free," he said.