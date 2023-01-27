HC warns of contempt proceedings for failing to remove seemai karuvelam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday warned the state that the court would initiate contempt proceedings against the authorities if the state delays the process of removing Prosopis Juliflora and other invasive trees.

A special bench to hear forest-related matters, comprising Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy made the above observation.

The state informed the court that the project is delayed only due to several practical difficulties.

The court advised the government to rope in village panchayats to implement the process by fixing the timeline for the local body offices.

The judges granted time till February 14 as the last chance and directed the forest department to file an affidavit regarding the removal of the invasive species of plants and trees.