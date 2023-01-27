Deadline for linking Aadhaar with EB connection likely to extend

CHENNAI: The possibility of extending the deadline for linking Aadhaar with the electricity connections is likely to extend in Tamil Nadu.

Officials from the Electricity Board stated the following in this regard: "Aadhaar connection is currently in full swing. The deadline of linking might be extended a few more days if any connections continue to fail. The Minister will make the announcement on January 30. Nobody claimed that those who didn't link their Aadhaar with their electrical connection won't be able to pay their electricity bills. Their Aadhaar number will be asked and noted while paying the bill."

"Therefore, we ask that unconnected electricity users connect as soon as possible and cooperate with the Electricity Board,” he said.

On November 15, 2.67 crore electricity consumers in Tamil Nadu linked their Aadhaar cards.

On this note, special camps were held in 2,811 divisional offices. The deadline given earlier was December 31. However, users can link it after January 31 as the deadline has been revised. Over 2 crore 11 lakh Aadhaars have been linked as of Thursday (January 26).