Arundhathipuram residents take out protest rally for path to graveyard
TIRUVALLUR: Over 200 people from Arundhathipuram in Keezhacherry took to the streets on Friday and staged a protest demanding a proper pathway to the graveyard in their neighbourhood.
More than 1,500 people reside in Arundhathipuram and the residents have repeatedly raised complaints that the path leading to the graveyard has been encroached by miscreants, which is causing a lot of inconvenience to the public.
The residents claimed that despite requesting the authorities to ensure a proper route to the graveyard, no action has been taken.
Following this, more than 200 people from the area carrying placards began to march for more than two kilometers towards the Tiruvallur Collectorate raising slogans and demanding a proper path to the graveyard.
On information, Tahsildar, deputy tahsildar, revenue officials and police personnel from the Mappedu station rushed to the spot and held talks with the protestors.
After the officials promised to initiate action at the earliest and create a new path to reach the graveyard, the protestors dispersed from the area.
