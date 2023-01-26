Fishers oppose SC order allowing purse seine nets; to appeal

N Devadoss, president, Rameswaram Cooperative Fishermen Association, said it’s ridiculous that the government imposed a ban on purse seine fishing years ago and fine amounts were also imposed, but such a method is allowed now.

As many as 176 countries depend on fishery resources and most of them abandoned purse seine fishing.

While most of the countries have been conducting annual fishery surveys, no such survey has been done in India over the last 10 years, Gayes told DT Next on Wednesday.