SC allows TN fishermen to use purse-seine nets with riders

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed restrictive orders on the usage of purse-seine nets by fishermen.
Fishermen with registered vessels can use the said kind of nets only on Mondays and Thursdays.
The bench led by Justice Bopanna passed a restrictive order taking the interests of all sides into consideration and allows usage of seine nets for fishing in the State of Tamil Nadu.
“Interest of all parties need to be protected hence we propose to pass a restricted interim order allowing the purse-seine fishing beyond the territorial waters of TN but within the Exclusive Economic Zone...” the bench said.
Justice Bopanna who read out the order stated the following conditions:
1. Only registered vessel as on date will be given permission
2. Fisheries dept will give permission to such boats only which are installed with approved vessel tracking system.
3. Twice a week
4. Vessels shall leave coastline on or after 8 AM and shall return positively by 6 PM on the same day.
5. Shall be mandatory to carry ID.
