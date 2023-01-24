SC allows TN fishermen to use purse-seine nets with riders

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed restrictive orders on the usage of purse-seine nets by fishermen.

Fishermen with registered vessels can use the said kind of nets only on Mondays and Thursdays.

The bench led by Justice Bopanna passed a restrictive order taking the interests of all sides into consideration and allows usage of seine nets for fishing in the State of Tamil Nadu.

“Interest of all parties need to be protected hence we propose to pass a restricted interim order allowing the purse-seine fishing beyond the territorial waters of TN but within the Exclusive Economic Zone...” the bench said.