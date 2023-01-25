Mock polling conducted to check functioning of EVMs
COIMBATORE: A mock polling was conducted in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties on Tuesday to check the functioning of EVMs for Erode East bypoll on February 27.
The mock polling has been conducted after an eight-member team of engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited in Bengaluru tested readiness of the polling machines.
“As 20 machines were found to be defunct, the remaining ones will be used for the bypolls. As part of the mock poll, 1,200 votes were polled in one per cent machines, 1,000 votes in two per cent machines and 500 votes in another two per cent machines,” said District Election Officer and Collector H Krishnanunni.
He further said that 500 EVMs are kept ready to be used in 238 polling stations in the constituency. Krishnanunni also inspected the Government College of Engineering in Erode regarding setting up of the counting centre for the bypoll. Counting will be held on March 2.
In a further poll related development, the static surveillance team intercepted Kavin, a two-wheeler rider, near Vendipalayam railway gate area on Tuesday morning. They found Rs 1.34 lakh in his possession.
As Kavin, who works in a private financial firm, could not furnish proper documents, the authorities seized the amount and handed it over to Corporation Commissioner and Returning Officer K Siva Kumar.
