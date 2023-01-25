DMK, Cong welcome Kamal’s offer of support

The actor responded to the Chief Minister's message by posting, "Let us unite and win." Kamal tagged the official handles of the CM and Elangovan in the message, which he posted on his official Twitter handle with a parting remark, "Tamil Nadu Vaazhga".

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri said that the offer of support of Kamal adds strength to the united effort of Rahul Gandhi and Stalin to unite secular progressive forces against the undermining of the Constitution and assault on democratic institutions.

Remarking that MNM has extended unconditional support considering the prevailing political situation which requires opposition of communal forces with full strength, Alagiri, in a statement, said, "I wholeheartedly congratulate Kamal Haasan's commitment to defeating communal forces at a time when the plurality and sovereignty of the country was under threat."

"It is a matter of great delight that MNM has expressed its strong views against strangulation of democratic forces and freedom of expression. Kamal's views add strength to Rahul Gandhi who has been working with the common intention of uniting secular progressive forces to oppose the undermining of the Constitution and crushing of democratic institutions," Stalin added.