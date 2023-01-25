Kamal's MNM extends support for EVKS Elangovan in Erode East by-poll

CHENNAI: Actor and MNM president Kamal Haasan on Wednesday announced his party's unconditional support for DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan in the Erode East Assembly by-poll.

"MNM's Governing Council and Executive Committee has unanimously decided to extend support for Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan. I and my party will do everything for his victory," Haasan said after his party's emergency meeting here.

The party resolution said that MNM has no doubts that communal forces should be opposed in full strength considering the present political situation.

When asked whether his stand would remain the same for the Lok Sabha polls, he said that the current decision was taken considering the emergency situation. "We have decided for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and not to allow opposing forces to benefit from it. This is a decision for the present situation. You cannot force us to decide for next year now," he said.

To a question on campaigning for Elangovan, he said he would certainly do so.