Congress sure to win Erode East: KN Nehru
TIRUCHY: We have commenced election works for Erode East bypoll and our victory is absolute. All the Ministers have scheduled to camp in the segment and ensure Congress win as advised by Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin, said Minister KN Nehru here on Wednesday.
Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of the distribution of welfare assistance, the Minister and DMK principal secretary said, in order to maintain the alliance dharma, the Chief Minister himself allotted the seat for the bypoll to the alliance partner Congress, which plays as example of decent politics in the alliance.
About the rival parties and their candidature, Nehru said that they do not bother about them. “The DMK alliance has announced its candidate and we have started for Erode and concentrate on election works. We will devise strategies with the teams deployed by the CM and ensure an absolute victory,” he added.
