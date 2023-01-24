Youth gets 21 yrs imprisonment for sexually abusing 15-yr-old girl

TIRUCHY: The Ariyalur Mahila Court on Tuesday awarded 21 years of imprisonment to a youth who sexually abused a 15-year-old girl.

P Vinod Kumar (29), a resident of Variangaval village near Jayankondam in Ariyalur had sexually abused a 15-year-old girl in 2021 and the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the Jayankondam All Women Police who registered a case under various IPC sections, including the Pocso Act against Vinod Kumar and arrested him.

The case was in progress in Ariyalur Mahila Court and on Tuesday Judge Anandan who heard the case awarded 21 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

The judge also recommended the state government to disburse a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim. Subsequently, he was lodged in the Central prison, Tiruchy.