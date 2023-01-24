3 booked for pasting posters on name board of Adi Dravidar school

VELLORE: Sathuvachari police registered cases against three members of actor Santhanam’s fans association in connection with the incident where posters on the actor’s birthday were pasted on the name board of the Adi Dravidar Higher Secondary School at Alamelumangapuram on the outskirts of Vellore, on Sunday.

It may be recalled that following the incident on Saturday, VCK cadre who gathered at the spot had threatened to stage a road roko blocking the busy Chennai–Bengaluru national highway on Monday if police failed to act against the culprits.

According to a post on the Vellore district official WhatsApp group uploaded by Collector Kumaravel Pandian, police taking suo moto notice of the incident registered cases against Vasanth, son of Annadurai of Kagithapattari, Logesh son of Saravanan and Rahul both of Alamelumangapurm as also against 4 other unknown persons under section 4A (1) of the TN open places (prevention of disfigurement) Act. Further investigations are on.