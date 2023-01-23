Actor’s poster on Adi Dravidar school name board ruffles feathers

However, the issue took a communal turn when it was learnt that Santhanam belonged to the Vanniayar community, which was when VCK cadre turned out demanding action. A local who refused to reveal his name said, “it was not as if there was no space to paste the poster. The name board is a continuation of the wall, which was not defaced. The posters on the name board seem to have been done wantonly to rake communal anger.” However only police action will reveal how things will turn out on Monday.