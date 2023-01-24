In video, Minister Nasar throws stone at party workers. Here's why

CHENNAI: Elections are the time when politicians are best behaved, they can be seen folding hands and prostrate seeking votes. However, in contrary, a video a Minister is storming the internet making netizens wonder about the authenticity of their humility.
In the short clip, Dairy Minister SM Nasar was seen in a party event in Tiruvallur flunging a stone at party workers over delay in bringing chair for him.
This was not the first time the political leaders in TN was caught on camera ill-treating people. It may be noted that Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru was seen hitting a councillor blurting out casteist abuses.
Similarly, during the AIADMK regime, the then Minister Dindigul Srinivasan forced two tribal boys to remove his slippers.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android