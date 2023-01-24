‘GO soon for board of trustees in temples with Rs 10L income’
TIRUCHY: Board of trustees would be established in temples with an income of more than Rs 10 lakh and a GO would soon be issued in this connection, said HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Monday.
Speaking to reporters after inspecting a place identified for holding the Mahasivarathiri event at Big Temple, Sekarbabu said that the Mahasivarathiri festival is organised at Mylapore Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple, Tiruvannamalai Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple, Nellai Sri Nellaiappar Temple, Coimbatore’s Perur Patteeswarar Temple and at Thanjavur Big Temple.
“This festival is neither organised by the state government nor by the HR&CE department but by respective temples and the expenditure for the day is also met by the temples concerned,” the Minister said.
Meanwhile, the Minister said that board of trustees would be established in temples with more than Rs 10 lakh income, while other shrines would have the board recommended by the district level committee and a GO would be issued soon. “So far board of trustees have been established in 22 districts,” he said.
Similarly, more than 40 temples have appointed archakars from all castes.
The Minister appealed to the people to donate an elephant to Big Temple as there was no provision of maintaining wild elephants in the temple.
