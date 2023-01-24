14 injured in Sirumalai as bus overturns due to poor visibility

CHENNAI: A bus carrying 18 passengers overturned in Dindigul's Sirumalai due to poor visibility caused by fog. As many as 14 people were severely injured in the accident.

Heavy fog enveloped Dindigul after overnight showers on Monday. Sirumalai houses farmlands and workers travel to the village in big numbers.

In this context, bus driven Vijayakumar (40) was plying early in the morning. When he tried to give way to a cow crossing the 18th hairpin bend, he lost control due to low visibility causing the vehicle to turn turtle.

People nearby, however, rushed to the spot immediately to rescue all those stuck in the bus.

The injured were rushed to hospital and are being given treatment. A case has been registered and the probe is under way.