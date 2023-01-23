Thanked Stalin for allotting seat, will seek Kamal’s support: EVKS

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan, who is the candidate of the DMK-led secular progressive alliance for the Erode East bypoll, on Monday met chief minister M K Stalin and thanked him for allotting the seat to the party. Elangovan also said that he would meet actor cum Makkal Neethi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan and seek his support for the by poll.

Speaking to media persons after meeting Stalin at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, Elangovan said, “We (Congress) thanked the Chief Minister for extending his support to the Congress party. We invited him for the by poll campaign for us. We thanked ministers Muthusamy and Nehru for campaigning for the congress party even before we announced our candidate.”

Adding that they would meet all ‘our’ alliance leaders and seek support, Elangovan said, "We will also meet Kamal Haasan and seek the support of his Makkal Neethi Maiam. We have sought his appointment. We will meet him when he allots time.”

Claiming that the chances of the their victory was bright, he said, “People will vote overwhelmingly in favour of for the “Hand” symbol of the Congress party not just because the DMK led alliance is strong but also because of the faith people have in the incumbent government and the good governance delivered by Stalin who is the saviour of the Tamils and Tamil Nadu.”

Asked about the change of heart and his candidature, he said, “I don’t want to explain it. Our leaders, mainly Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Kharge told me to contest. Also, our alliance leaders were interested. I wish to live up to the confidence our party leaders have in me. I am sure I will secure a big victory.”

On whether the DMK influenced Congress candidature, Elangovan said, “I don’t think DMK was involved in it. Congress party decides its own candidate.”

On the uncertainty in Opposition camp, he said, “We are confident of victory. We have announced our candidate and began our campaign. The rival camp is yet to finalise if they must contest or who must contest. They are in a confusion.”