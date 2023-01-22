So far, 26 international passengers to TN tested positive for Covid
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 4 new Covid cases, including a passenger from Malaysia on Sunday.
TN’s total number of cases stood at 35,94,602. So far, 6,382 international passengers have been tested at the airports; 26 have tested positive, with 3 in home isolation and others discharged or cross notified.
A case each was reported in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Ariyalur. At least 4,251 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.
State TPR was at 0.1%. Highest TPR of 0.8% reported in Tirunelveli.
Eight more have recovered, taking total recoveries to 35,56,517. No deaths were reported due to Covid and the death toll remains at 38,049.
