So far, 26 international passengers to TN tested positive for Covid

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 4 new Covid cases, including a passenger from Malaysia on Sunday.

TN’s total number of cases stood at 35,94,602. So far, 6,382 international passengers have been tested at the airports; 26 have tested positive, with 3 in home isolation and others discharged or cross notified.

A case each was reported in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Ariyalur. At least 4,251 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

State TPR was at 0.1%. Highest TPR of 0.8% reported in Tirunelveli.

Eight more have recovered, taking total recoveries to 35,56,517. No deaths were reported due to Covid and the death toll remains at 38,049.