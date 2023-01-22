Representative image
TamilNadu

So far, 26 international passengers to TN tested positive for Covid

State TPR was at 0.1%. Highest TPR of 0.8% reported in Tirunelveli.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 4 new Covid cases, including a passenger from Malaysia on Sunday.

TN’s total number of cases stood at 35,94,602. So far, 6,382 international passengers have been tested at the airports; 26 have tested positive, with 3 in home isolation and others discharged or cross notified.

A case each was reported in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Ariyalur. At least 4,251 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Eight more have recovered, taking total recoveries to 35,56,517. No deaths were reported due to Covid and the death toll remains at 38,049.

