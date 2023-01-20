Annamalai to launch Statewide padayatra to expose corrupt politicians

CHENNAI: To expose corrupt politicians in the state, BJP state unit president K Annamalai will embark on a year-long state-wide ‘padayatra’ from the temple town of Tiruchendur, in April.

BJP state vice president Karu Nagarajan said that the date for the launch of the padayatra is yet to be finalised. “Most likely the yatra will commence from the second week of April from Triuchendur and would cover the entire state,” he said.

Sources in BJP said that Annamalai is likely to cover all the 234 Assembly constituencies in the State with wide interactions with the public and will complete the yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Besides, BJP's State Executive meeting was held in Cuddalore which top leaders, including Party Central Observer CT Ravi, attended to discuss the BJP's strategy for the February 27 Assembly by-poll to the Erode East Assembly seat.

The meeting adopted eight resolutions, including one condemning the ruling DMK for insulting Governor RN Ravi during his address to the State Assembly on the occasion of New Year, and implementing the Sethu Samudram Project without causing any damages to the Ram Sethu bridge and congratulating BJP National President JP Nadda for getting extension till 2024 in his post.

Apart from demanding an apology from Chief Minister M.K.Stalin for deliberating insulting the Governor, it also demanded action against DMK functionaries for making derogatory remarks against Governor Ravi and that they should be arrested and lodged in prison.

A resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking over the G-20 leadership and hosting the Kashi-Sangamam meeting was also adopted. Another resolution that the DMK regime should take responsibility for the incident of mixing human excreta in a water tank in a Dalit colony at the Vengaivasal village in the Pudukottai district was also adopted.