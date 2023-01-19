EPS flays DMK for dishing out wrong data on Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and AIADMK’s ‘interim’ general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday lambasted the ruling DMK government for dishing out wrong data in connection with Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme and cheating the people of the State.

Coming down heavily on Health Minister Ma Subramaniam for poor implementation of the scheme, EPS in a statement said that there were widespread irregularities in executing the scheme, which was designed to take healthcare to the doors of the people.

”The minister set a target of reaching out to one crore people within a six months period under the scheme. It was launched in August last year,” he said.

The people have complained that a medical check-up was done and medicines were given only when they were enrolled under the scheme. It was not followed up, while officials had come only to take photographs and they were asked to say that the volunteers of the scheme were coming regularly, said EPS quoting the beneficiaries.

When enquired with the officials in the health department, they divulged that there was no data to substantiate the claims of the “incompetent” government that one crore people have benefited under the scheme. He also claimed that the DMK government has been implementing Pain and Palliative care, which was launched by the AIADMK regime under him, under the guise of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam.