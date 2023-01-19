TamilNadu

Blast in firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi, 2 dead

The fireworks factory owned by Krishnamoorthy at Sengamalapatti has more than 40 sheds and 100 workers working in these sheds.
A visual from the spot
A visual from the spotTwitter/@ANI
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Two people died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Thayilpatti in Virudhunagar district, said District Collector of Virudhunagar Meghanath Reddy J.

The fireworks factory owned by Krishnamoorthy at Sengamalapatti has more than 40 sheds and 100 workers working in these sheds. An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi. "An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district," Meghanatha said. Fire and rescue services reached the spot.

More details awaited.

A visual from the spot
One killed in fireworks factory blast in TN's Sivakasi

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

explosion
Sivakasi blast
Sivakasi
firecracker manufacturing factory
cracker factory
Sivakasi explosion
District Collector of Virudhunagar
Meghanath Reddy

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in