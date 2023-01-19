Blast in firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi, 2 dead

CHENNAI: Two people died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Thayilpatti in Virudhunagar district, said District Collector of Virudhunagar Meghanath Reddy J.
The fireworks factory owned by Krishnamoorthy at Sengamalapatti has more than 40 sheds and 100 workers working in these sheds. An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi. "An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district," Meghanatha said. Fire and rescue services reached the spot.
More details awaited.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android