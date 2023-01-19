TamilNadu

Explosion at firecracker manufacturing factory in Virudhunagar

Fire and rescue services have reached the spot. Further details into the incident are awaited.
MADURAI: An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi, an official said on Thursday. "An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district," Meghanatha Reddy, District Collector, Virudhunagar said.

