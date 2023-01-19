Explosion at firecracker manufacturing factory in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi, an official said on Thursday. "An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district," Meghanatha Reddy, District Collector, Virudhunagar said.
Fire and rescue services have reached the spot. Further details into the incident are awaited.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android