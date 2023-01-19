Arrangements in full swing for Erode East by-polls

COIMBATORE: Arrangements are under way in full swing for the Erode East constituency by-polls to be held on 27 February.

Erode District Collector H Krishnanunni, who is the election officer for the by-poll, inspected the first round verification of EVMs to be kept in polling booths on the day of voting.

“Technical experts checked the EVMs, control units and VVPAT’s in the presence of representatives from recognized political parties. All preparations are underway as per the guidelines of the Election Commission,” said Krishnanunni to media.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Thirumahan Everaa, son of Congress leader EVKS Elangovan and grandson of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar EV Ramasamy. With model code of conduct coming into force in the constituency, staff were deputed to remove political posters and statues of leaders were wrapped up in clothes.

Boards bearing names of party leaders, culverts and photos of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin were covered in clothes.

Also, political graffiti on walls were removed, while flagpoles and banners of political parties were removed. All areas in the constituency were brought under enhanced monitoring to ensure conduct of free and fair polls. This urban constituency has 1, 10,713 men voters, 1, 16,440 women voters and 23 from other gender.