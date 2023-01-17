Governor Ravi releases PM Modi’s Exam Warrior book

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday urged the students community to consider Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Exam Warrior’ book as their lifelong guide and practice the mantras therein to overcome exam fear and to meet the challenges in life ahead to gain personally and collectively for the society and Nation, according to a release. The Governor also urged the school authorities and the teachers to act as a counsellor to students in shaping their competency in facing difficulties to raise up as capable and responsible citizens, said the Governor after releasing the book. On the occasion, Tamil version books were distributed to Principals of Schools and students.