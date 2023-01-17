2 killed in separate Manjuvirattu events in Madurai, Pudukottai

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a spectator, were killed in two separate Manjuvirattu events in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The two were identified as Ganesan, a bull tamer, of Pudukottai and Boominathan of Madurai.

However, injuries did not seem to deter the enthusiasm of the dauntless tamers, who charged at the bulls every time they were released, with renewed vigour.

It may be noted that Aravind Raj, a 26-year-old bull tamer, who appeared unstoppable in taming nine bulls, was gored by a bull at the Jallikattu event in Palamedu.