Night temperature in 10 TN dists to drop by 2-3 degrees, fog likely

Weather blogger Pradeep John also stated that the night temperatures are expected to fall during Pongal and it is likely to be the 1st winter for Chennai folks. He said that Nungambakkam weather observatory in Chennai did not record a drop in night temperature below 20 degree Celsius in January in the last 2 years. However, it is expected to drop below 18 degree Celsius in Chennai, while Vellore might see a temperature drop up to 14 degree Celsius.