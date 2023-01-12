Southern Rlys' Salem div nets Rs 12 cr via fines from April-Dec, 2022
COIMBATORE: The Salem division of the Southern Railway, in an impressive performance, has earned over Rs 12 crore through ticket checking drives conducted during April to December, 2022.
This is nearly double of the Rs 7 crore earned during the same period in 2021. The division has collected a total of Rs 12,26,23,832 crore from April – December, 2022 as against Rs 7,24,33,324 crore during the same corresponding period the previous year marking an increase of Rs 69.29 per cent.
Members of ticket checking squads of Salem division conduct regular checks on board trains and in railway premises to detect various malpractices, including ticketless travelling, irregular travel and unbooked luggage to levy penalties.
From April-December last year, the ticket checking squads of Salem Division detected 1,63,636 cases of ticketless travel and collected an amount of Rs 1,13,37,206 as penalty from the offenders. This is an increase by 32.52 per cent in the number of cases detected and 61.18 per cent in penalty as compared with the corresponding period previous year.
Moreover, 17,770 cases of irregular travel were detected and Rs 89,76,840 was collected as penalty from passengers, marking an increase of 422.95 per cent in the number of cases detected and 431.69 per cent in the amount collected as penalty as against the same period in 2021.
Similarly, 432 cases of unbooked luggage and carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected and a penalty of Rs 2,74,926 has been collected in April-December 2022.
