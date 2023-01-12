TamilNadu

Min Udhayanidhi makes first speech in Assembly today: Check here

The first Legislative Assembly meeting of 2023 had begun on Jan 9 with the Governor's address.
Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin made his first speech today in the Assembly as the Sports Minister and was welcomed by the DMK members and other Ministers with rousing applause.

The first Legislative Assembly meeting of 2023 had begun on Jan 9 with the Governor's address.

In today's question session, MLA Selvaraj raised a question regarding the construction of a sports ground in Tirupur.

As soon as the Minister Udayanidhi Stalin rose to answer, DMK members and ministers clapped and cheered him.

He said, "A new district sports complex is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 18 crore in 8 acres of Tirupur Chikkanna Government College. The complex will have an open-air sports hall for spectators along with a gymnasium, a 400-meter athletics track, also a separate filed for football, tennis, handball and basketball".

He added that the construction work for the open field stadium has been carried out by the Public Works Department from November 2021.

Currently, 60 per cent of the work has been completed and by April 2023, the volleyball pitch, spectator seating gallery, 400m track and football field work will be completed.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Public Works Department
Sports Minister
Volleyball
DMK members
Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin
Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin
Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
Legislative Assembly meeting
MLA Selvaraj
Tirupur Chikkanna Government College

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in