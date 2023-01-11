Intense frosting at Nilgiris, 0 degree Celsius recorded in some areas

Although frosting is an annual phenomenon that sets in at the Nilgiris during November, it was delayed this season due to the intermittent rains brought by the monsoon. “Frosting commenced in the second week of November, but its impact faded soon with the start of the rains. After more than a month, frosting took off minimally two weeks ago. It has intensified over the last four days,” said an official of the horticulture department.