Assembly notifies vacancy of Erode East constituency

CHENNAI: The State Assembly secretariat on Wednesday notified the vacancy in Erode (East) constituency following the demise of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa.

Thirumahan Everaa (46), son of senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan, died in his native Erode on January 4 following cardiac arrest. The State Assembly secretariat on Wednesday notified the vacancy in the constituency on its official website.

"Consequent on the demise of E Thirumahan Everaa, member representing Erode (East) Assembly constituency on January 4, 2023, a vacancy has arisen in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, " a message posted on the website of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly said.

With the notification of the vacancy, the state is bound to see the first by poll of the 16th Assembly as the rule insists that the constituency should not remain vacant for more than six months from the date of vacancy notification.