Thirumagan Evera succumbs to cardiac arrest at 46

CHENNAI: Thirumagan Evera (46), son of senior TNCC leader EVKS Elangovan and Congress MLA from Erode east, has reportedly succumbed to cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Thirumagan Evera was understood to have complained of breathing difficulty this morning. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

Thirumagan Evera was elected to the State Assembly from Erode east constituency in 2021.