Toll staff attack local man after row over entry free
MAHABALIPURAM: After the recent attack on a local person by the toll staff in Mahabalipuram and the protest that followed, tourist vehicles entering the town were given a free entry.
On Sunday evening, Pasupathi (42), a resident of Karunkuzhi Amman Koil Street attended an alumni meet at his school and was returning home. When he reached Devaneri toll booth, the staff there insisted he pay the fee despite him telling them he was a local resident.
However, the matter escalated and a toll staff attacked Pasupathi and fled the scene. Following this, friends and relatives of the victim staged a protest near the toll demanding action against the toll staff. Taking the complaint, the Mahabalipuram police filed a case on four toll staff. Following the attack, the toll has remained unmanned and tourists vehicles have been allowed to enter the town without a toll fee.
