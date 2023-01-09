Brazen violation: Cong slams TN Guv for skipping parts of address

Reacting to the developments, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "The conduct of the IB officer-turned Governor in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today is a brazen violation of all Constitutional norms and conventions."

"He is clearly acting at the behest of those who appointed him. He is a disgrace to the position he holds!" Ramesh said.

Ravi began his address, marking the commencement of the year's first session, amid slogan shouting against him by MLAs belonging to allies of the ruling DMK.

As soon as Ravi began his address in Tamil, greeting members on the New Year and the harvest festival 'Pongal,' legislators raised slogans including 'Tamil Nadu Vazhgave' (Long live Tamil Nadu) and 'Engal Nadu Tamil Nadu' (Our land is Tamil Nadu).

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan alleged that the government did not get the Raj Bhavan's concurrence for the prepared speech to be read by the Governor and defended Ravi and hit out at the DMK regime.