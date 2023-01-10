Kovai airport staff ensure safety of passenger’s valuables
COIMBATORE: An air passenger would have lost his valuables, if not for the timely intervention of staff, at Coimbatore international airport.
A 33-year-old passenger, who was proceeding to Chennai from Coimbatore on January 6, had left the car window open in a hurry to board the flight. It was on his return, the next day that he came to know of the missing valuables in the car stationed at the parking bay of the airport.
Distressed over losing his valuables, including a laptop, wallet and a bag containing important documents, the passenger had got into the car to leave, when he noticed a slip stuck inside. It asked him to approach the airport authorities.
“When I met the airport authorities and proved my identity, I was given back all the valuables. I was pleasantly surprised by the gesture of the airport authorities, as otherwise I would have lost them due to my carelessness. I also sent an appreciation mail to the airport director S Senthil Valavan for the help,” said the air passenger, who wished anonymity.
