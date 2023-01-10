Booking for Madurai Jallikattu competition begins today

CHENNAI: Ahead of Pongal, the Madurai district administration has advised certain guidelines for reservation for cows and cowherds.
Players who are participating in Jallikattu matches are advised to book online where only two people will be allowed with the bull and has to register their names and upload proof of corona vaccination, age proof and photo through madurai.nic.in website.
In Madurai, Jallikattu competitions are held in Palamedu, Avaniyapuram villages where Alanganallur Jallikattu will be held on January 17 2023.
The bookings for the bulls and bullfighters participating will be held from 12 noon today to 5 pm on January 12.
