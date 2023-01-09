VOC Port poised to handle more container cargo

Currently, the Thoothukudi seaport has 14.8m of draft and it needs to be further dredged to 16m. He also added that the seaport’s development should go hand in hand with a rich hinterland as envisaged. If the VOC Port is developed much on expected lines, it would attract more containerized cargo. Moreover, the stakeholders should get a feel for a suitable industrial climate in the Port city of Thoothukudi to generate enough cargo traffic, Velshankar added.