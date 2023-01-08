TamilNadu

Light to moderate rain likely in 7 dists of TN in next 3 hrs: RMC

Representative image
Representative imageJustin George
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday stated that there is a possibility of moderate rain in seven districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours.

Accordingly, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next three hours.

Earlier, the RMC stated that light to moderate rain is likely to continue over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and neighbouring districts, for the next two days. In addition, the maximum temperature is expected to decrease in the coming days.

