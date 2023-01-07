Four booked for assaulting pregnant woman in Kakkalur
TIRUVALLUR: The police have filed a case against four people including three women for allegedly assaulting a 23-year-old pregnant woman in a brawl over money in Kakkalur on Friday.
The accused were identified as Suguna and her relatives Semmalarasan, Pavithra and Keerthi. Suguna had reportedly lent Rs 15,000 to one Andisamy of Kakkalur several months and she was frustrated when he had not paid the money or the interest amount for the past eight months.
On Friday, she along with her three relatives, went to Andisamy’s house and demanded him to return the cash. ‘However, the situation escalated into a brawl and Suguna allegedly assaulted Malini, Andisamy’s daughter who is three months pregnant,’’ police said.
The other three people also threatened to kill her if her father did not return the money soon. Following this, Malini lodged a complaint with the Tiruvallur Taluk police who have registered a case and are investigating.
