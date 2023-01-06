TN's largest Rajasthani exhibition begins in Chennai today
CHENNAI: Rajasthani Association Tamil Nadu’s two-day exhibition, Rajasthani Bazaar, will open on Saturday at St George’s School, Shenoy Nagar. It will be inaugurated by Handloom and Textiles Minister R Gandhi.
The exhibition will display a variety of Rajasthani craftsmanship from artisans across India. The proceeds from the event will be used to provide scholarships, and also for the food and book banks of Rajasthani Association Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to DT Next, Praveen Tatia, co-chairman of Rajasthani Bazaar, said, “The exhibition aims to provide a platform to promote and exhibit Rajasthani culture, art and people. We will have cultural performances by Rajasthani folk singers and dancers. The performances by these artistes will offer insight to people eager to learn about the culture.”
There will be more than 150 stalls by artisans across India, displaying jewellery, footwear, fashion, decor, furniture and lots more. For fashion lovers, there is a separate pavilion showcasing some of the best and exclusive jewellers. Attendees can avail 10 per cent early bird discount on products. The stalls are open till late in the night for late shoppers, he added.
The food court has a variety of vegetarian dishes and even some well-known Rajasthani delicacies like dal batti, pyaaj kachori, Bikaneri bhujia, malpua, lahsun ki chutney, and lip-smacking authentic green chilli pickle, mixed vegetable pickle and lots more.
“This event is not only by Rajasthanis and for Rajasthanis; it’s open to everyone as we have come together for a cause. Through these exhibitions, we help fellow Rajasthanis and a lot of kids through our scholarship, food, and book bank programmes. This year we are expecting to see over 15,000 people,” Praveen added.
The timings for the Rajasthani Bazaar are 10.30 am to 11.30 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 8.30 pm on Sunday.
