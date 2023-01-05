Vijayabaskar slams TN for terminating service of contract nurses

CHENNAI: Former minister for Health and Family Welfare and present Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar visited in person the nurses' hunger strike near Valluvar Kottam today and condemned the DMK government for terminating the service of the ad hoc nurses, who were appointed for special duties during the pandemic.

It is noteworthy that all these nurses were selected when he when was the health minister. Yesterday, the nurses staged a protest at DMS in Chennai demanding permanent jobs.

Nearly 2,400 nurses were appointed on an ad hoc basis for Covid management in the year 2020 and have been engaged in Covid wards. The health department has issued an order two days ago, terminating the service of the nurses.

Earlier, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the nurses who served in the government hospitals during the pandemic and their contract ended now will be appointed in the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme and in Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC). Appointments would also be made by the district Collectors of each district for the National Health Mission, he said.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also condemned the DMK government in the same regard.